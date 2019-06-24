South Africa

Workers at chrome mine in North West remain underground for sixth day

24 June 2019 - 11:10 By ERNEST MABUZA
About 290 members of Numsa have been underground at the Lanxess chrome mine since Wednesday morning.
About 290 members of Numsa have been underground at the Lanxess chrome mine since Wednesday morning.
Image: LANXESS

About 290 members of Numsa at Lanxess’s Rustenburg chrome mine remained underground for the sixth day on Monday, as the union was due to meet managers to discuss workers’ grievances.

Numsa said its members did not come up after their shift ended on Wednesday afternoon, as they demanded action be taken against a mine captain who allegedly sexually assaulted and victimised one of Numsa’s female members. They have been underground ever since.

The union said the alleged perpetrator had not been suspended and no disciplinary action had been taken against him.

Numsa regional secretary Jerry Morulane said there was a meeting on Sunday between the union; its mother body, the SA Federation of Trade Unions; the department of mineral resources; and the company, "at which progress was made".

"It was agreed that the person alleged to have taken advantage of our senior comrade will be suspended and that the investigation of her claims will be undertaken," Morulane said.

He added that another meeting would take place on Monday and that the union's members had resolved to remain underground until all its issues had been resolved.

Morulane said what prevented the parties from reaching a settlement was Lanxess's treatment of the union over a number of months, during which 50 Numsa members had been dismissed. 

Morulane said Numsa was calling on the employer to review the dismissals.

Morulane said no disciplinary action should be taken against the 290 members who remained underground because they had been provoked by the company's failure to take action against the mine captain.

Food and water were delivered to the workers for the first time on Sunday.

Lanxess was not available for comment on Monday morning. On Friday, the company's spokesperson, Nomzamo Khanyile, said Lanxess viewed the employees' action as an unprotected strike.

Numsa workers underground for 48 hours in Rustenburg labour dispute

About 290 Numsa members have been underground at Lanxess’ Rustenburg Chrome Mine for 48 hours after failing to emerge above ground on Wednesday ...
News
3 days ago

Numsa will strike at these airports on Tuesday

Trade union the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) will picket at all major ...
News
1 week ago

Comair halts Numsa strike before it takes off

Comair on Thursday announced that it had managed to temporarily halt a wage-related strike by its workers affiliated to the National Union of ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Vryburg teacher dancing with pupils to DJ Cleo's 'Goodbye' is everything South Africa
  2. Mkhwebane investigates Ramaphosa over R400m ANC presidential campaign donation News
  3. Man hangs two daughters before hanging himself in Limpopo South Africa
  4. Cape Town hit by flooding and evacuations as storms strike South Africa
  5. Cyril's 'jobs for friends' plan faces resistance News

Latest Videos

Cardi B, Mary J. Blige, Tyler Perry win big at BET Awards
‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
X