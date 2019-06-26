South Africa

Police minister Bheki Cele to visit family of slain Cape Town cop

26 June 2019 - 09:39 By Iavan Pijoos
Minister of police Bheki Cele will on Wednesday visit the family of the police sergeant who was killed on Monday.
The minister of police, Bheki Cele, will on Wednesday visit the family of a slain Western Cape police sergeant.

The police officer was responding to gang violence in Cape Town when he was killed on Monday. 

The 34-year-old sergeant, from the crime prevention unit at Steenberg police station, was patrolling with his partner in Fawley Court, Lavender Hill, just before midnight when they spotted five suspects.

The suspects fled, but when the officers pursued them they opened fire , wounding the sergeant who was driving the vehicle.

He was taken to hospital, where he died.

