How would you resign? 'I'm sorry for your loss' resignation notice goes viral
A Twitter user has prompted thousands of people to share their hilarious resignation stories after she shared the notice of a colleague. In a card, the employee said: "I'm sorry for your loss. My last day at work is on the 28th of July."
The user captioned the post: "One of our team members handed in their notice like this."
one of our team members handed in their notice like this 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tqc9Hn6ODE— h. (@bitchitshan) June 27, 2019
It seems many people have ditched the old, formal way of notifying their employers of their decisions to quit.
One user shared that he, too, tendered his resignation in a card, which read: "It's me, here's my two weeks notice."
From cards to doughnuts, here's a glimpse of more reactions:
My mom retired similarly. No one but HR knew she was going to retire that year, then she emailed "Cake in the breakroom" to her whole office.— Boogie Babies Are Still In Cages (@LikeAFineWino) June 27, 2019
(Cake reads "Happy Retirement To Me") and she left for good 30 minutes later, full pension and all. Lol pic.twitter.com/WYHM222tTL
Somebody did that to me. She even gave me some pretzels. 😂 pic.twitter.com/5WDm03XZCn— Sonny Lewis (@T_Bagga) June 27, 2019
I did this 2 years ago haha it’s gold and I support this pic.twitter.com/ndGXSUYWmR— jane-splaining (@janeovision) June 27, 2019