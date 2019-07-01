South Africa

How would you resign? 'I'm sorry for your loss' resignation notice goes viral

01 July 2019 - 07:41 By Cebelihle Bhengu
An employee used a card to notify their employer of their resignation.
An employee used a card to notify their employer of their resignation.
Image: iStock

A Twitter user has prompted thousands of people to share their hilarious resignation stories after she shared the notice of a colleague. In a card, the employee said: "I'm sorry for your loss. My last day at work is on the 28th of July."

The user captioned the post: "One of our team members handed in their notice like this."

It seems many people have ditched the old, formal way of notifying their employers of their decisions to quit. 

One user shared that he, too, tendered his resignation in a card, which read: "It's me, here's my two weeks notice."

From cards to doughnuts, here's a glimpse of more reactions:

Most read

  1. Police launch manhunt after bloody Woodmead heist South Africa
  2. Advocate failed to go to work 'because she didn't know office address' News
  3. Soaring murders propel Cape Town towards top of 'most dangerous city' list South Africa
  4. Snow on the radar as cold fronts set to hit SA over next seven days South Africa
  5. Cyril Ramaphosa backs China on Huawei News

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X