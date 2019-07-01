South Africa

Teenager arrested after 14-year-old boy shot dead in Sophiatown

01 July 2019 - 07:29 By Iavan Pijoos
The firearm was stolen in Moffat View, south of Johannesburg CBD, last month.
The firearm was stolen in Moffat View, south of Johannesburg CBD, last month.
Image: Roger Lamkin/123RF

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 14-year-old boy in a flat in Sophiatown, Johannesburg, at the weekend.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 14-year-old boy in Sophiatown, Johannesburg, at the weekend.

"It is alleged that the teenagers were in the same apartment when the suspect, who was carrying a firearm, pulled the trigger and the bullet hit the deceased," Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said.

Masondo said the firearm had been stolen in Moffat View, south of Johannesburg CBD, last month.

He said police arrested a 19-year-old, who was allegedly responsible for the theft.

The arrests were made during the O Kae Molao operation by various law-enforcement agencies.

More than 900 suspects were arrested and the operation resulted in the recovery of 16 unlicensed firearms, stolen vehicles, counterfeit goods and drugs.

MORE

More than 130 arrested in Gauteng police crackdown

More than 130 people were nabbed during Operation Okae Molao across Gauteng on Thursday, including one of the province's top 50 most wanted suspects.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Police launch manhunt after bloody Woodmead heist South Africa
  2. Advocate failed to go to work 'because she didn't know office address' News
  3. Soaring murders propel Cape Town towards top of 'most dangerous city' list South Africa
  4. Snow on the radar as cold fronts set to hit SA over next seven days South Africa
  5. Cyril Ramaphosa backs China on Huawei News

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X