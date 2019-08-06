FREE TO READ: Grey College sex abuse case could see school liable for R20m

It was an e-mail that Greg Mitchell knew he had to send if he ever planned to move on with his life. But it wasn’t sent to just the man who allegedly abused him when he was a child. Among the recipients was Mitchell’s father and his best friend, the alleged abuser’s wife and his new employer – and the headmaster of Grey College Primary School.

Mitchell claims he was groomed and sexually abused at the prestigious school in 1987, and only three decades later was he able to confront his former coach and former teacher.



