South Africa

Cape Town doctor fired for wanting to ‘fix two chairs’

20 August 2019 - 07:00 By Katharine Child
The open-aired courtyard at Cape Town's Tygerberg Hospital from where the chairs at the centre of the dismissal storm were taken.
Image: Supplied

Two doctors, who are studying to become anaesthetists, have approached the CCMA after one was fired from Tygerberg Hospital and another suspended without pay for “stealing” two broken chairs from the hospital.

They had been upgrading the doctors’ tea room and wanted to use the chairs there once they were fixed. Now, one is unable to finish his last two years of specialising, ending his career.

