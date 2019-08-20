Cape Town doctor fired for wanting to ‘fix two chairs’
20 August 2019 - 07:00
Two doctors, who are studying to become anaesthetists, have approached the CCMA after one was fired from Tygerberg Hospital and another suspended without pay for “stealing” two broken chairs from the hospital.
They had been upgrading the doctors’ tea room and wanted to use the chairs there once they were fixed. Now, one is unable to finish his last two years of specialising, ending his career.
