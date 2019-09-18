South Africa

Woman dies on flight from Cape Town to Joburg

18 September 2019 - 20:19 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A female passenger died on a British Airways flight from Cape Town to Johannesburg on Wednesday.
A female passenger died on a British Airways flight from Cape Town to Johannesburg on Wednesday.
Image: Thinkstock

Police have open an inquest docket after a woman died on board a British Airways flight to Johannesburg from Cape Town on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Katlego Mogale said the woman was certified dead on arrival at the OR Tambo International Airport in the afternoon.

"According to medics, she died on the flight. However, an inquest will determine when she died," said Mogale.

British Airways and Comair were not immediately available for comment.

READ MORE:

Man dies shortly after boarding FlySafair flight to Cape Town

Local airline FlySafair has been hit by yet another misfortune - this time when a man passed out and died while boarding a flight from Johannesburg ...
News
2 months ago

Lesotho-born climate specialist Max Thabiso Edkins dies in Ethiopian Airlines crash

World Bank employee Max Thabiso Edkins was one of the 157 victims on board the Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed soon after take-off from Addis ...
News
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Teen 'hijackers' stopped in their tracks after trying to outrun flying squad South Africa
  2. Five shocking revelations in Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder case South Africa
  3. The people who sparked the xenophobic violence South Africa
  4. What next for the Mugabe kids? Africa
  5. Watsons: If Gavin was murdered, we know who did it South Africa

Latest Videos

Publishing the national sex offenders register: Will it work?
Idols star Thami Shobede remembered at emotional memorial
X