How the Amy'Leigh 'kidnapping' plot was hatched

Tharina Human went as far as planning her own kidnapping or that of anyone close to her father to pay off Nigerians she owed money to, the Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court heard on Thursday afternoon.

After lengthy arguments to get proceedings live-streamed, the state finally called its first witness to the stand in the kidnapping case of six-year-old Amy’Leigh de Jager.

Const Clayton Motloung started testifying in the formal bail application hearing of Human and her co-accused, Laetitia Nel and Pieter van Zyl.

Motloung, who has been in the police force for 10 years, is an investigating officer at the child protection unit.

He told the court that a female state witness would testify that she was present when the kidnapping was planned.

“It was four of them - the initial plan was to kidnap accused one [Human] by accused two [Nel] and accused three [Van Zyl] so that the family of accused one [Human] could come and bail her out.”