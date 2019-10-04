South Africa

Nigeria in SA: Mzansi reacts to Ramaphosa's meeting with Buhari

04 October 2019 - 10:47 By Unathi Nkanjeni
President Cyril Ramaphosa meeting Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.
President Cyril Ramaphosa meeting Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.
Image: Twitter/@PresidencyZA

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari received a warm welcome from President Cyril Ramaphosa and other ministers as he kicked off his state visit to SA on Thursday.

This is the first state visit to be hosted by South Africa under the sixth administration.

It comes after an outburst of xenophobic attacks in and around Gauteng that stirred tensions between African countries.

TimesLIVE reported that the three-day state visit, the first by a Nigerian leader since 2013, was planned long before the attacks moved on to foreign-owned properties in and around Johannesburg in early September.

