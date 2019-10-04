Nigeria in SA: Mzansi reacts to Ramaphosa's meeting with Buhari
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari received a warm welcome from President Cyril Ramaphosa and other ministers as he kicked off his state visit to SA on Thursday.
This is the first state visit to be hosted by South Africa under the sixth administration.
It comes after an outburst of xenophobic attacks in and around Gauteng that stirred tensions between African countries.
[PICTURES]: His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa hosts a State Banquet in honour of His Excellency President @MBuhari during Nigeria’s State Visit to South Africa. #NigeriaInSA #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/zDml7IWO5L— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) October 3, 2019
TimesLIVE reported that the three-day state visit, the first by a Nigerian leader since 2013, was planned long before the attacks moved on to foreign-owned properties in and around Johannesburg in early September.
At the height of the attacks, Buhari said he was sending a special envoy to Ramaphosa to “share our deep concern about the security of Nigerian lives and property in South Africa”, and to ensure that the South African government was doing everything within its power in this regard.
Buhari's visit to SA was met with mixed reactions as some social media users questioned the “real” reason behind it.
Wondering how much does it cost for this performance happening in the union building , is it really necessary ? #NigeriaInSA— Matsaung Mokgoni (@MokgoniM) October 3, 2019
Cyril Ramaphosa has been apologising to the Nigerian President all day for "attacks on Nigerians and their businesses in SA".— Isaac (@ikemak75) October 3, 2019
Nigerian President has not apologized, not even once, to Ramaphosa and South Africans for the criminal acts of his citizens in SA.#NigeriaInSA pic.twitter.com/XHv8BKMa5L
You can tell, South African Minister are up to something #NigeriaInSA believe me pic.twitter.com/Z4aofMbZcp— Mayana the Prevesh (@Mayana_Twala) October 3, 2019
Did Nigeria President apologize for looting of Shoprite, MTN, beating of South Africans in Nigeria #NigeriaInSA #Nigerians— Uncaptured Soul (@khozak) October 4, 2019
I distance myself from any apology made by @CyrilRamaphosa to @MBuhari. Until African leaders acknowledge and condemn their respective citizens from coming here illegally and breaking our laws Africa Unite se poes! #NigeriaInSA— Lona Mbeki (@IamLadyeeElle) October 3, 2019