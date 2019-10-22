South Africa

Forensic tests confirm missing Free State student died in a car crash

22 October 2019 - 17:05 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Police have confirmed that university student Amkelani Nhlanhla Thwala died in a car crash.
Police have confirmed that university student Amkelani Nhlanhla Thwala died in a car crash.
Image: Supplied

Police have confirmed that a University of the Free State (UFS) student who went missing more than six weeks ago died on the day he vanished in a gruesome car crash.

Amkelani Nhlanhla Thwala was reported missing on September 6 and a massive search was undertaken to find him.

Now it has emerged that he died in a car accident that left his body "unrecognisable", the university said on Tuesday. 

"It has come to light that Amkelani was involved in a car accident near the Bergville tollgate on the day he went missing. The nature of the accident was such that Amkelani's body was unrecognisable until he was positively identified by the SAPS forensic services and his family on Monday, after which the Qwaqwa campus management was informed," said the university.

Eastern Cape matric pupil dies during pre-exam party with classmates

Classmates and friends of 19-year-old matric pupil Lulama Nkomana were on Sunday still coming to terms with her death.
News
2 days ago

Thwala's disappearance led to an outcry at the institution and a private investigator was  roped in to help with the search.

"This comes after the management of the Qwaqwa campus, the police and a private investigator relentlessly searched for Amkelani after he was reported missing on Friday, September 6 2019.

"Amkelani was last seen in the Setsing area and was apparently on his way to Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal," said the institution.

His death was officially confirmed by police on Monday. 

Thwala had been enrolled at the university's South campus and was based at Kwetlisong Centre in Phuthaditjhaba.

The university sent condolences to his family. 

"The university's executive management expresses its sincere condolences to his family and friends for their sad loss and wishes them strength during this difficult time – especially because of the time it took to establish his whereabouts."

READ MORE

NWU mourns after lecturer found dead in 'freak accident' on campus

Students and staff at the North West University (NWU) are mourning the death of a mathematics lecturer, who allegedly fell into a trench at the ...
News
22 hours ago

UKZN student accused of torching 'zombie' roommate will undergo psychiatric evaluation

Khayelihle Nzimande, the University of KwaZulu-Natal student accused of killing a fellow student, has been temporarily deemed unfit to stand trial.
News
1 day ago

Call for probe into salaries of varsities' multimillionaire vice-chancellors

The portfolio committee on higher education, science and technology has called on minister Blade Nzimande to commission an inquiry into the ...
Politics
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher removed from porn site - but new ... South Africa
  2. EFF expels leader who wouldn't 'lie' News
  3. 'There's the door!', says embattled Maimane to divisive members News
  4. Banish the booze during the heatwave, SA Weather Service warns South Africa
  5. WATCH | Woman accused of Durban surgeon's murder walks free - for now South Africa

Latest Videos

'Don't panic!': Here's what you need to know about SA airlines grounding planes
What the EFF is going on with the DA? Joburg coalition in jeopardy
X