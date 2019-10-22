Forensic tests confirm missing Free State student died in a car crash

Police have confirmed that a University of the Free State (UFS) student who went missing more than six weeks ago died on the day he vanished in a gruesome car crash.

Amkelani Nhlanhla Thwala was reported missing on September 6 and a massive search was undertaken to find him.

Now it has emerged that he died in a car accident that left his body "unrecognisable", the university said on Tuesday.

"It has come to light that Amkelani was involved in a car accident near the Bergville tollgate on the day he went missing. The nature of the accident was such that Amkelani's body was unrecognisable until he was positively identified by the SAPS forensic services and his family on Monday, after which the Qwaqwa campus management was informed," said the university.