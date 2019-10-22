SA's 10 most sold second-hand SUVs under R700,000

The global popularity of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) has been well documented; this is the fastest growing sector of the motor industry – by far. Even luxury car makers such as Aston Martin, Lamborghini and Ferrari are following the trend.

But not everyone can afford one of those top-end vehicles. Instead, many South Africans are shopping in the sub-R700,000 price category. But the million-dollar question is this: which is the best SUV under R700,000?

An analysis of sales data on AutoTrader provides the definitive answer, and it’s the Toyota Fortuner. Motorists shopping on AutoTrader have voted for this SUV with their wallets, making it the most sold SUV by far (it sold almost double that of the second-placed SUV).

Buyers paid an average of R342,155 for their cherished Fortuners. And, given the reliability of the Toyota brand, they were perfectly happy with a vehicle that had clocked over 100,000 km. In fact, the average kilometre reading was 101,992km and the average registration year was 2014.