South Africa

Eastern Cape matric pupil dies during pre-exam party with classmates

20 October 2019 - 16:48 By Naledi Shange
Aliwal North High School pupil Lulama Nkomana, who drowned at the weekend on the eve of her matric exams.
Image: Aliwal North High School via Facebook

Classmates and friends of 19-year-old matric pupil Lulama Nkomana were on Sunday still coming to terms with her death.

Nkomana drowned while swimming with her classmates on Friday afternoon.

Pictures of Nkomana were posted on the EFF Student Command's Ikhala Aliwal North Campus Facebook page. Her school, Aliwal North High School, also confirmed her death in a Facebook post.

“It is sad news with great loss to hear that fighter Lulama Nkomana, a learner from Aliwal North High School, is no more. As Aliwal North EFF SC branch, we send our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and classmates. RIP young lion,” the EFF student body's post read.

Eastern Cape police said the teen was with other schoolmates at the Orange River on Friday, where they were hosting a party ahead of their final exams.

“The group of children went swimming in the river and, unfortunately, 19-year-old Lulama Nkomana experienced difficulty and drowned,” said warrant officer Moitheri Bokabotseha.

“Other learners tried to rescue her and called an ambulance from Aliwal Hospital. She was certified dead by EMS.”

Bokabotseha said the school principal, identified as a Mr Van Aswegen, ensured that counselling would be arranged before the pupils started on their final exams.

Aliwal North High School paid tribute to the 19-year-old.

“Her love, laughter and generosity will be dearly missed by all. Our condolences to her family and friends,” the school said.

