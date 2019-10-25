Three life sentences for Phoenix triple murderer must be 'deterrent', says NPA

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) wants the three life sentences imposed on Collin Pillay on Friday - convicted of the murders of his married lover and her two daughters - to serve as a "deterrent" for crimes against women and children.

Collin Pillay was also slapped with a three-year sentence for theft related to the same matter by Durban high court judge Philip Nkosi on Friday.

The NPA’s KZN spokesperson Natasha Kara told TimesLIVE: "We welcome the conviction and sentence. We hope that it will have the necessary deterrent effect on the scourge of attacks on women and children."

Before handing down sentence, Nkosi described Pillay as "cruel, with a total disregard for life".

Pillay’s sentencing came a day after Nkosi found Pillay guilty of the murders of Jane Govindsamy and her daughters, Denisha, 22, and Rackelle, 16, at their Phoenix flat in September last year.