Three men and a woman gunned down just before dawn in Cape Town

Four people were gunned down at a home in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said anti-gang members had been sent to the house to comb the scene for clues.

Three men and a woman aged between 30 and 32 were killed.

“Reports indicate the victims were in a house in Hazeldene Street in Portlands when a vehicle with occupants pulled up and three suspects got on to the premises and fired multiple shots before they fled.

“Investigations by detectives are looking into all possibilities, including indications this could be gang-related,” Potelwa said.

Anyone with information can contact the anti-gang unit hotline on 0800 664 264 .