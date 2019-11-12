South Africa

Three men and a woman gunned down just before dawn in Cape Town

12 November 2019 - 11:59 By Iavan Pijoos
Anti-gang specialists were deployed to the house to investigate.
Anti-gang specialists were deployed to the house to investigate.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

Four people were gunned down at a home in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said anti-gang members had been sent to the house to comb the scene for clues.

Three men and a woman aged between 30 and 32 were killed.

“Reports indicate the victims were in a house in Hazeldene Street in Portlands when a vehicle with occupants pulled up and three suspects got on to the premises and fired multiple shots before they fled.

“Investigations by detectives are looking into all possibilities, including indications this could be gang-related,” Potelwa said.

Anyone with information can contact the anti-gang unit hotline on 0800 664 264 .

MORE

Hawks colonel gunned down at home in Cape Town

A Hawks colonel was shot dead at her home in Table View, Cape Town, on Sunday night
News
1 day ago

Two armed suspects killed in Beacon Bay shoot-out

Beacon Bay in East London was a war zone early on Monday morning, with at least two armed robbery suspects killed in a shoot-out
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Zim soldiers close to starving News
  2. Education MEC's 'faulty Merc' scam costs taxpayer R100k a month News
  3. Over 300 undocumented foreigners found in hijacked building in Hillbrow South Africa
  4. Police arrange groceries and clothes for KZN teen kicked out of home after ... South Africa
  5. Doctor, nurses flee as stabbed patient is ‘finished off’ in hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

Baboon captured after 'checking in' to Sandton hotel
Kwanele Samuel shares his journey into manhood
X