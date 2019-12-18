South Africa

Missing Stellenbosch student Asanele Same found alive: police

18 December 2019 - 21:33 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Stellenbosch University student Asanele Same has been found alive, police said on Wednesday.
Image: Facebook

The Stellenbosch University student who went missing two weeks ago has been found alive.

Western Cape police spokesman Capt FC van Wyk said Asanele Same had been found and was safe.

"The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are being investigated by the SAPS. She will undergo a medical examination," he said.

Van Wyk said no suspects had been linked to Same's disappearance - "but some information is being followed up".

"Anyone with any information about this incident is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Nicholas on 082 559 4646, or Stellenbosch police on 021 809 5000," he said.

