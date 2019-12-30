South Africa

WATCH | SA cyclist Nic Dlamini's broken arm: who, where and why?

30 December 2019 - 12:20 By Anthony Molyneaux

Professional South African cyclist Nic Dlamini was cycling in the Silvermine area of Table Mountain National Park in Cape Town on Friday.

Dlamini was stopped by SANParks rangers, who asked him for his permit. A scuffle ensued which was captured on video by fellow rider Donovan le Cok.

In the video, Dlamini’s arm is pulled up behind his back until a crack is heard. After being forced into the back of a SANParks bakkie, he was taken to hospital, where his arm was X-rayed.

He underwent surgery the next day. The five rangers involved in the incident have been suspended while an investigation is under way.

MORE

WATCH | Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting

A gunman opened fire in a church in Texas, killing two people before being shot dead by a churchgoer
News
2 hours ago

WATCH | Heart-racing moments captured by CCTV in 2019

Relive the year's most dramatic footage captured through the eyes of CCTV cameras.
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Top SA cyclist Nic Dlamini suffers broken arm in permit dispute with Table Mountain park rangers

Top SA cyclist Nic Dlamini suffered a broken arm during an altercation with rangers at the Table Mountain National Park on Friday.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Nic Dlamini has surgery on arm broken by Table Mountain National Park rangers South Africa
  2. ‘ANC has deserted Zuma’ News
  3. Foreign tourists attacked in SA holiday home South Africa
  4. Vicki Momberg released from jail as she qualified for prison remission: ... South Africa
  5. Man shot in car outside Durban mall South Africa

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X