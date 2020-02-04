South Africa

IN QUOTES | Coronavirus: Chinese ambassador says SA citizens in Hubei and Wuhan are safe

04 February 2020 - 07:34 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Passengers wear masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus as they arrive at Los Angeles International Airport in California on January 22 2020.
Image: Mark RALSTON / AFP

Chinese ambassador to SA Lin Songtian on Monday addressed the media on measures being taken by Beijing to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus to SA.

Since its detection in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the virus has killed more than 300 people and infected thousands.

Here's a summary of Songtian's address in seven quotes:

Virus's origin unknown

“The source of infection of this new coronavirus has not been discovered, including in America and all the different countries in the world. The WHO (World Health Organisation) has not discovered where the infection comes from as this is the first time this coronavirus has affected humankind. It is dangerous.”

Virus is a threat

“The risks of the mutation are still unclear, but its ability to spread is growing. Hopefully, China has mobilised the most capable experts to develop vaccines against the virus. The Chinese scientists are racing against time to develop the vaccines against the virus. The detection device has been developed in China.”

Preventive measures

“An early application of the vaccine is expected to be available soon in China and the rest of the world. We are fighting so hard for that.”

SA citizens in China are safe

“China has strong capacity and enough resources to manage a public health emergency effectively and SA citizens in Hubei and Wuhan are safe. There is no need to evacuate them from China.”

Working with the US

“We don't have a travel ban for Chinese not to get to the US. We don't evacuate our citizens from the US because we believe it's the most developed country in the world. They need to protect our people. We have no choice, we have to join hands together to fight and keep away from the disease.”

Public activities suspended

“Wuhan city, with more than 11 million people, has suspended the operation of all public transportation, public activities, temporarily closing the departure channel of the airport and train station, and requiring the local citizens do not leave Wuhan.”

If China suffers, many will pay the price

“China is the main engine driving the world's economic development. In 2008, when the financial crisis happened, the economic growth contribution from China reached about 30%. The coronavirus outbreak has been declared an international public health emergency by the WHO. If the engine collapses, everybody will pay the price.”

