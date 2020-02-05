Check your ticket! R114m PowerBall winner is from Johannesburg

National lottery operator Ithuba on Wednesday announced that the first PowerBall jackpot of more than R100m in 2020 was won by someone in Johannesburg.

It said the winning ticket of R114,580,902.70 was purchased at Victor and Son Corner Café in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg.

The winner, who is not yet known, spent R5 on the winning ticket using a manual selection method.

The winning numbers were: 03, 15, 23, 37, 45 and the PowerBall 18.

Ithuba said the winner had not yet contacted them but hoped he or she would come forward to claim their winnings.

“With a jackpot of this magnitude, we really hope that the winner will make contact with us in the coming days. We encourage all players, especially players from Johannesburg and surrounding areas, to check their tickets,” said Khensani Mabuza, corporate relations executive at Ithuba.

Mabuza said once the winner came forward, Ithuba would validate the winning ticket, and offer them counselling.

“Becoming R114m richer overnight can be overwhelming to anyone who wins, our aim is to help the winner digest the news and enjoy every step of this life-changing experience,” she said.

The winner would also get extensive financial advice to assist with their financial planning. Ithuba said this was important and was offered to winners of R50,000 and above to ensure that they invested their winnings wisely to create generational wealth, said Mabuza.

Ithuba said the latest winner was the fifth-highest jackpot winner in the history of the national lottery. The highest jackpot was R232m, in February 2019.