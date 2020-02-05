South Africa

Check your ticket! R114m PowerBall winner is from Johannesburg

05 February 2020 - 14:45 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Ithuba announced that the first PowerBall jackpot of more than R100m in 2020 was won by someone in Johannesburg.
Ithuba announced that the first PowerBall jackpot of more than R100m in 2020 was won by someone in Johannesburg.
Image: 123RF/tawhy

National lottery operator Ithuba on Wednesday announced that the first PowerBall jackpot of more than R100m in 2020 was won by someone in Johannesburg.

It said the winning ticket of R114,580,902.70 was purchased at Victor and Son Corner Café in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg.

The winner, who is not yet known, spent R5 on the winning ticket using a manual selection method.  

The winning numbers were: 03, 15, 23, 37, 45 and the PowerBall 18.

Ithuba said the winner had not yet contacted them but hoped he or she would come forward to claim their winnings.    

“With a jackpot of this magnitude, we really hope that the winner will make contact with us in the coming days. We encourage all players, especially players from Johannesburg and surrounding areas, to check their tickets,” said Khensani Mabuza, corporate relations executive at Ithuba.

Mabuza said once the winner came forward, Ithuba would validate the winning ticket, and offer them counselling.  

“Becoming R114m richer overnight can be overwhelming to anyone who wins, our aim is to help the winner digest the news and enjoy every step of this life-changing experience,” she said.

The winner would also get extensive financial advice to assist with their financial planning. Ithuba said this was important and was offered to winners of R50,000 and above to ensure that they invested their winnings wisely to create generational wealth, said Mabuza.

Ithuba said the latest winner was the fifth-highest jackpot winner in the history of the national lottery. The highest jackpot was R232m, in February 2019.

MORE

If you bought a lottery ticket in Boksburg this year, you could be R13.8m richer

The National Lottery Operator, Ithuba, is looking for the winner of an unclaimed R13,8m jackpot
News
2 weeks ago

Free State soccer fanatic bags R800k in score prediction lottery

A Bloemfontein sports jackpot winner wants to pay off his debts, take his family on holiday to Cape Town and invest some of his R880 198 winnings, ...
News
1 month ago

Tembisa builder wins R8m Powerball - here's why he won't tell his children

A part-time builder from Tembisa, near Kempton Park in Gauteng, has a secret he's shared only with his wife: He has become a millionaire.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Five things you need to know about Jacob Zuma's contentious sick note South Africa
  2. Panel falls off Mango Boeing during Cape Town-Johannesburg flight South Africa
  3. Cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appears to help fight coronavirus: Thai doctors World
  4. SAA flies on empty as travellers desert ailing airline News
  5. Out with the old Zuma, in with the new? News

Latest Videos

Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?
‘We want the baby back!’ Karabo Tau appears in court while protesters sing ...
X