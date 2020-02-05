South Africa

‘Where’s-my-cheese’ pizzeria shooting suspect gives himself in, gets bail

05 February 2020 - 08:00 By Shain Germaner
A customer pulled out a gun at a pizzeria after clashing with fellow customers and staff over cheese toppings. He fired gunshots into the air in the parking lot.
The man who allegedly opened fire outside an Andiccio’s pizzeria because he wasn’t given cheese on his focaccia has been released on bail, though it seems he intends to plead not guilty to the charge against him despite video footage linking him to the crime.

Zain Trook, an executive financial advisor at 1Life Insurance, appeared in court on. A particularly short bail application followed before he was released on bail of R1,000.

