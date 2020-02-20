South Africa

Durban cops help deliver bouncing baby boy at police station

20 February 2020 - 11:46 By Suthentira Govender
A Durban mom delivered her baby boy at the Folweni police station with the help of police officers and a retired midwife.
A Durban mom delivered her baby boy at the Folweni police station with the help of police officers and a retired midwife.
Image: Supplied

Police officers put their crime-fighting duties aside to help deliver a bouncing baby boy at the Folweni police station, south of Durban, on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said a woman arrived at the police station about 7am, already in labour.

“She urgently requested an ambulance. She had started her labour and needed help.”

Gwala said five police officers rallied together to organise tools for the baby's arrival including a pair of scissors, gloves, a bottle for the woman to blow into and warm water.

“The mother could not wait for the arrival of the ambulance and suddenly delivered the baby, with the assistance of Folweni SAPS.”

A former midwife, who lives next to the police station, was roped in to help.

“The mother safely delivered a healthy baby boy ... mother and baby are well and were immediately transported to Prince Mshiyeni Hospital,” said Gwala.

A police delegation is expected to visit the mother and baby on Friday.

MORE

Hero taxi driver helps KZN mom give birth in minibus, clinic probed for alleged misconduct

A KwaZulu-Natal taxi driver has been hailed as a "hero" after he helped a pregnant woman give birth in his taxi on Wednesday.
News
1 month ago

Baby boy ‘alive and healthy’ after mom gave birth inside taxi in Soweto

Nearly a week after a video of a woman who had just given birth to a baby inside a minibus taxi went viral, the Gauteng health department said the ...
News
2 months ago

Baby, schoolgirl and man killed in KZN gun attack on taxi

A 10-month-old baby, a schoolgirl still in her uniform and a young man were killed when gunmen opened fire on the taxi they were travelling in at ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Search on for guard accused of walking out of Mall of Africa with R4m cash in a ... South Africa
  2. Mayday at 31,000ft revealed in investigator's FlySafair report South Africa
  3. SA student 'missing' in China found alive in prison, family left in the dark South Africa
  4. WATCH | UKZN students in violent confrontation with security personnel South Africa
  5. Big win for consumers as Competition Commission announces car servicing and ... Consumer Live

Latest Videos

#SonaDebate2020: 4 key moments from day one in parliament.
How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
X