Durban cops help deliver bouncing baby boy at police station

Police officers put their crime-fighting duties aside to help deliver a bouncing baby boy at the Folweni police station, south of Durban, on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said a woman arrived at the police station about 7am, already in labour.

“She urgently requested an ambulance. She had started her labour and needed help.”

Gwala said five police officers rallied together to organise tools for the baby's arrival including a pair of scissors, gloves, a bottle for the woman to blow into and warm water.

“The mother could not wait for the arrival of the ambulance and suddenly delivered the baby, with the assistance of Folweni SAPS.”

A former midwife, who lives next to the police station, was roped in to help.

“The mother safely delivered a healthy baby boy ... mother and baby are well and were immediately transported to Prince Mshiyeni Hospital,” said Gwala.

A police delegation is expected to visit the mother and baby on Friday.