‘It’s all lies! I’m a scapegoat!’ wails Dudu Myeni at court grilling
21 February 2020 - 06:08
Former SA Airways chair Dudu Myeni wants you to know she never did anything wrong.
At her delinquency trial on Thursday she said she was a scapegoat - the victim of numerous factors that led to the failure of lucrative deals.
Dudu Myeni was taken to court by civil rights group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) for alleged misconduct during her time at SAA. She appeared at the Palace of Justice in Pretoria on February 20 2020. The aim of the case is to have Myeni declared a delinquent director in terms of the Companies Act.