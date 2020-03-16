Joburg mayor to meet ‘stakeholders’ to find way forward in midst of coronavirus
Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo said he would meet stakeholders in the city to discuss a way to deal with the coronavirus, after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation at the Union Buildings on Sunday evening.
Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster after the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus reached 61.
The president implemented bans and restrictions regarding schools, universities, prisons, visas, travel and group gatherings.
Makhubo said he would meet stakeholders to find “measures aimed at complementing and enforcing the presidential pronouncements for the safety of residents”.
“We have been in contact with national and provincial governments, since we are district, but interrelated.
“We have a comprehensive integrated response. The president has spoken and we will be localising the interventions, which we will discuss with all councillors.”