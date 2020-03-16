Joburg mayor to meet ‘stakeholders’ to find way forward in midst of coronavirus

Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster after the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus reached 61.

The president implemented bans and restrictions regarding schools, universities, prisons, visas, travel and group gatherings.

Makhubo said he would meet stakeholders to find “measures aimed at complementing and enforcing the presidential pronouncements for the safety of residents”.

“We have been in contact with national and provincial governments, since we are district, but interrelated.

“We have a comprehensive integrated response. The president has spoken and we will be localising the interventions, which we will discuss with all councillors.”