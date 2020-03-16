South Africa

Joburg mayor to meet ‘stakeholders’ to find way forward in midst of coronavirus

16 March 2020 - 07:44 By Iavan Pijoos
Mayor Geoff Makhubo says he will meet stakeholders in the city to find 'measures aimed at complementing and enforcing the presidential pronouncements for the safety of residents'.
Mayor Geoff Makhubo says he will meet stakeholders in the city to find 'measures aimed at complementing and enforcing the presidential pronouncements for the safety of residents'.
Image: Sisanda Aluta Mbolekwa

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo said he would meet stakeholders in the city to discuss a way to deal with the coronavirus, after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation at the Union Buildings on Sunday evening.

Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster after the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus reached 61.

The president implemented bans and restrictions regarding schools, universities, prisons, visas, travel and group gatherings. 

Makhubo said he would meet stakeholders to find “measures aimed at complementing and enforcing the presidential pronouncements for the safety of residents”.

“We have been in contact with national and provincial governments, since we are district, but interrelated.

“We have a comprehensive integrated response. The president has spoken and we will be localising the interventions, which we will discuss with all councillors.”

MORE

WATCH | Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over coronavirus

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on March 15 2020. This comes after the number of confirmed ...
News
2 hours ago

Schools to close as Ramaphosa declares coronavirus disaster

Schools will be closed and a travel ban will be in place from Wednesday as SA tries to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
News
12 hours ago

Most read

  1. Coronavirus: SA citizens with 'high temperatures' left in China as 146 return ... News
  2. Schools to close as Ramaphosa declares coronavirus disaster South Africa
  3. Grade 9 Herzlia school pupil tests positive for coronavirus in Cape Town South Africa
  4. Joburg businessman who tested positive for coronavirus speaks out News
  5. ANC NC wants to buy a soccer team — and wants taxpayers to foot the bill News

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
#Coronavirus: SA repatriates back on home soil
X