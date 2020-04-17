South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Mbalula to release Easter weekend traffic statistics

Note: The feed is scheduled to start at 08:30

17 April 2020 - 08:46 By TimesLIVE

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula will on Friday release the Easter weekend traffic statistics.

As a result of the Covid-19 lockdown, many are expecting a decrease in the number of road fatalities during this period.  

TimesLIVE reported that Easter weekend road fatalities dropped by 77% in Mpumalanga.

Last year during the Easter weekend, the province recorded 31 fatalities as a result of car accidents. This year, seven lives were lost.

“The province recorded six fatal crashes as compared to last year's 25 fatal crashes. Out of these crashes 10 people sustained serious injuries while last year over the same period, 138 people were seriously injured in road crashes,” said community safety, security and liaison department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.

Roadblocks had been put in place at the entry and exit points of the province since April 2. During this time, 18,629 vehicles were stopped at roadblocks.

