South Africa

11 die in head-on collision between taxi and truck in Eastern Cape

15 April 2020 - 21:09 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
A minibus taxi crashed head-on into a truck on the N2 in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday afternoon, killing 11 people.
A minibus taxi crashed head-on into a truck on the N2 in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday afternoon, killing 11 people.
Image: 123RF/Elizabeth Crego

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has expressed sadness after 11 people died in a collision on the N2 between Mount Ayliff and Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape.

The head-on crash between a truck and a minibus taxi occurred on Wednesday at about 4.30pm.

“Eleven people, all occupants of the minibus, lost their lives, while two occupants of the truck sustained serious injuries,” said Mbalula.

The minister sent his condolences to the bereaved and wished the injured a full recovery.

“The Road Traffic Management Corporation’s crash investigation unit will be working with the South African Police Service to investigate the cause of the collision,” he said.

“Officials will also ascertain whether or not any lockdown regulations were contravened.”

READ MORE:

Easter road crash fatalities were down by 77% in Mpumalanga

Seven people died in car accidents in Mpumalanga over the Easter weekend - a massive drop from the year before
News
5 hours ago

Angry taxi drivers burn tyres after police lockdown swoop in Uitenhage

A pall of black smoke hovered above the police station in KwaNobuhle, Uitenhage, on Monday afternoon.
News
1 day ago

Fuel price set to plummet again in May, says AA

Globally destructive economic instability has pushed fuel prices into drastic retreat, leading to some very rare good news for SA motorists. This is ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. 57-year-old with 'no record of underlying diseases' dies of Covid-19 South Africa
  2. 'SA can't escape the worst of this epidemic': Prof Salim Abdool Karim South Africa
  3. Caught on camera: Dog walker tries to 'walk away' from cops in CT suburb South Africa
  4. Army heads to SA-Zimbabwe border after new R37m fence damaged South Africa
  5. Nearly 150 new Covid-19 cases in SA, bringing total to 2,415 South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X