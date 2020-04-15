11 die in head-on collision between taxi and truck in Eastern Cape

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has expressed sadness after 11 people died in a collision on the N2 between Mount Ayliff and Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape.

The head-on crash between a truck and a minibus taxi occurred on Wednesday at about 4.30pm.

“Eleven people, all occupants of the minibus, lost their lives, while two occupants of the truck sustained serious injuries,” said Mbalula.

The minister sent his condolences to the bereaved and wished the injured a full recovery.

“The Road Traffic Management Corporation’s crash investigation unit will be working with the South African Police Service to investigate the cause of the collision,” he said.

“Officials will also ascertain whether or not any lockdown regulations were contravened.”