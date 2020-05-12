'I feel like going on duty is suicidal': nurses share emotional strain of Covid-19

As health workers celebrate International Nurses' Day, the fight to defeat Covid-19 comes with emotional strain and has highlighted how vulnerable SA’s front-line workers really are.

“Covid-19 changed my entire life in a blink of an eye. I've always known that we will work with different types of contagious diseases, but not in my wildest dreams have I experienced such fears and anxiety as now,” Sylvia Rosseaw told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday thanked SA's nurses, saying he was humbled by their bravery. He called on communities to accord nurses gratitude and support.

Rosseaw, known to her friends and family as Silla, has worked as a nurse for the past 37 years. “Nursing is a calling and it has also been one of my biggest passions to help sick people get better,” the 55-year-old said.

Rosseaw works at the Uitenhage Provincial Hospital in the Eastern Cape.

She said when arriving home after a shift at the hospital, she first has to “decontaminate herself”.

“I can’t hug or kiss my loved ones and I fear for my friends, family and also myself. We are sometimes so tired and then I get emotional and find myself crying or at times moody and then my family suffers.

“I sometimes just wish that we can wake up from this 2020 nightmare.”

Rosseaw said she remained hopeful that the country would overcome the pandemic.

“We place our hope in the Lord. My prayer is that every nurse not get discouraged by the Covid-19 pandemic, because I believe that we can win this battle.”