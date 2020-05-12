Essential workers in the time of Covid-19: Health workers complain about poor working conditions

Health-care workers who spoke to Sowetan anonymously ahead of International Nurses Day today have lamented their working conditions in hospitals and clinics in Gauteng.

International Nurses Day is observed around the world every year to honour the contributions nurses make to society.

A nurse who works at a government hospital in Pretoria said after seven years in the health sector, there was little to celebrate.

"We are underpaid and working in times when we can die at any moment because we are essential workers during the Covid-19 pandemic," she said.

The nurse said her passion to help people was the only thing that has kept her in her job.

"We work with very sick people who come from different backgrounds.