South Africa

WATCH | Local breweries see explosion of orders ahead of level 3

27 May 2020 - 14:55 By Anthony Molyneaux

Online orders for beer from local breweries in Cape Town have gone through the roof as level 3 of the lockdown approaches on June 1.

As the online market expands, some breweries have already enjoyed a record month selling non-alcoholic beers during the lockdown. However, the extended shutdown has taken its toll on smaller breweries across the country.

"Of the 150 to 200 breweries in South Africa, half of our industry might be wiped out," says Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch.

"Even now with the opening of liquor stores, most of them are supplying restaurants and not retail stores. There's a real fight for space within those retail stores and the small guy will not get the space easily."

TimesLIVE takes a look at what local breweries, like Jack Black, are doing to stay afloat.

