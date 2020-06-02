'Silence is compliance' - SA weighs in on racism as protests against murder of George Floyd continue
South Africans continue to take to Twitter to speak out against racism as the global community seethes with anger following the murder of an African American man, George Floyd, by a white police officer.
As protesters across the globe take to the streets to demand an end to racism, and to show solidarity with Floyd's family, many in SA have shared their experiences with racial discrimination and are calling on other people to speak up.
Floyd suffered a cardiac arrest and died on Monday last week while he was restrained by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee against his neck for almost 10 minutes. Floyd was suspected of passing a fake dollar bill at a local shop.
On Twitter, many are not only calling for the oppressors to change, but also for those who remain silent in the midst of racism to speak up.
Here are some of the views shared on Twitter:
All lives matter man come on America always singling things out. Like in south africa we struggle with this everyday. I just don't get why only now is the time to speak up when it's been a an ongoing problem.#ALLLIVESMATER racism is not aimed at one race and people tend to forget— cambam7777 (@cambam7777) June 2, 2020
In support of #BlackLivesMatter we stand against the injustice of racism acts. Your silence is your compliance. DON’T BE SILENT! Take a stand and say NO to racism.— Ama'Kulture (@AmaKulture_sa) June 2, 2020
⠀⠀
Unity is strength! Let’s stand together and be responsible for the injustice of racial acts. ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/6xUJYJGwyb
celebrities using the excuse that they don't want to offend anybody with saying the wrong thing to justify their silence is NOT it. nobody is demanding an essay about racism from you. all you need to do is use your massive platform and your privilege to donate and share links.— vileblood thot (@korcariwilds) May 30, 2020
All this talk about racism reminding me of that time I was told by another black person not to talk about my experience in Neo-Apartheid SA because it makes Africa look bad.— Cynder-Hela (@dasavagepie) May 29, 2020
Sis. Racism is everywhere. Imma call it tf out where I see it. Silence only perpetuates the shitstem.
Remember to not partake in performative activism. Do more than tweet. Posting hashtags is one thing but please do more to actively seek to dismantle the anti-black racism within your communities. That means taking this into real life and not settling into complacency and silence.— che⁷ (@thearktan) May 28, 2020
seeing a lot of “black out” posts and the purpose is to amplify black voices by staying silent? I’m not understanding— lani (@lanipastrami) June 2, 2020
Black Americans are the minority in the U.S yet are prepared to bring the country to a standstill in fighting racism and injustice— Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) May 30, 2020
In South Africa; 80% of the population is black, harrassed daily; lied to and undermined ; yet sitting quietly hoping for a miracle