South Africa

'Silence is compliance' - SA weighs in on racism as protests against murder of George Floyd continue

02 June 2020 - 15:22 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The death of George Floyd in the US has sparked protests across the globe as thousands speak up against racism.
Image: 123rf/ Taras Tsurka

South Africans continue to take to Twitter to speak out against racism as the global community seethes with anger following the murder of an African American man, George Floyd, by a white police officer.

As protesters across the globe take to the streets to demand an end to racism, and to show solidarity with Floyd's family, many in SA have shared their experiences with racial discrimination and are calling on other people to speak up. 

Floyd suffered a cardiac arrest and died on Monday last week while he was restrained by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee against his neck for almost 10 minutes. Floyd was suspected of passing a fake dollar bill at a local shop.

On Twitter, many are not only calling for the oppressors to change, but also for those who remain silent in the midst of racism  to speak up.

Here are some of the views shared on Twitter:

