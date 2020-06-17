South Africa

Gauteng has 13,023 Covid-19 cases, 3,716 recoveries and 87 deaths

17 June 2020 - 13:11 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Gauteng now stands at 13,023.
Image: 123RF/lightwise

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng is 13,023, with 3,716 recoveries and 87 deaths.

Out of a total of 20,518 contacts traced, 13,579 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore are de-isolated, said the health department.

A total of 630 people are in hospital, both public and private.

Johannesburg has the most cases at 6,514 — followed by Ekurhuleni with 2,592 and Tshwane with 1,853.

The West Rand has 955 cases, while Sedibeng has 740.

At least 740 cases were unallocated.

Check your suburbs here:

