Gauteng has 13,023 Covid-19 cases, 3,716 recoveries and 87 deaths

17 June 2020 - 13:11
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng is 13,023, with 3,716 recoveries and 87 deaths.
Out of a total of 20,518 contacts traced, 13,579 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore are de-isolated, said the health department.
A total of 630 people are in hospital, both public and private.
Johannesburg has the most cases at 6,514 — followed by Ekurhuleni with 2,592 and Tshwane with 1,853.
The West Rand has 955 cases, while Sedibeng has 740.
At least 740 cases were unallocated.
