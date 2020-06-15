South Africa

Gauteng has 11,164 Covid-19 cases, with 81 deaths

15 June 2020 - 14:45 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Gauteng has recorded 11,164 Covid-19 cases as of Sunday, with 81 deaths.
Gauteng has recorded 11,164 Covid-19 cases as of Sunday, with 81 deaths.
Image: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng is 11,164 — with 3,348 recoveries and 81 deaths.

The provincial health department said in an update on Monday that out of a total of 19,359 contacts, 13,170 people had completed the
14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and were therefore deisolated.

There were 565 people being treated in public and private hospitals in the province as of Sunday.

Johannesburg had the highest number of cases at 5,545 — followed by Ekurhuleni with 2,234 and Tshwane with 1,543.

The West Rand had 852 cases, while Sedibeng recorded 290 cases.

At least 700 cases were unallocated.   

MORE

Concern at Covid-19 test result delays, notably in Joburg hotspot

Covid-19 test results for Johannesburg's Ward 58, one of the worst hit in the city, have been outstanding for more than 10 days
News
4 hours ago

SA records 57 more Covid-19 deaths and more than 4,000 new cases

The cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA on Sunday was 70,038.
News
9 hours ago

All-clear for Panyaza Lesufi after Covid-19 test

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza on Sunday shared that he had tested negative for Covid-19.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'Where will government find R4bn?': Taxis demand Covid-19 billions News
  2. Daveyton woman's body found under boyfriend's bed, wrapped in blanket South Africa
  3. New questions surface as SA weeps for slain Tshegofatso Pule News
  4. Postbank forced to replace 12-million bank cards after employees steal 'master ... News
  5. Hairdressers' court challenge stymied, for now, DA blames Dlamini-Zuma for delay South Africa

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
X