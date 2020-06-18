'Give us a date,' hair and beauty industry tell government

Minutes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday evening that the hair and beauty industry could reopen during level 3, scores of salon owners posted advertisements on social media advising clients that they would be open as early as the next day.

But the hair and beauty industry is not yet celebrating as there has been no date given as to when it can officially start operating.

The Employers Organisation for Hairdressing, Cosmetology and Beauty (EOHCB) told TimesLIVE that it was “thankful” that the government was allowing the industry to reopen but “will only rejoice once we know the effective date”.

“Any date later than next week will continue to add to the distress. We are grateful that government at last took note of our emphasis on the effect of the lockdown on the women in our industry. Continued guidance and support of all subsectors will be required to ensure save practices in the salons. The responsibility now will rest with the employers and employees in the industry,” said EOHCB national manager Cobus Grobler.

He added that the sector would reconsider its court application against the president and several ministers when the regulations and date were published.

“We know that the DA case is to return to court on June 22 and with our case on June 23, we are optimistic about the prospects for being allowed to reopen next week without having to continue to pursue the court route,” Grobler said.