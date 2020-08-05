2FAST4U Jaguar owner who rammed car into cafe throws shade at 'Constantia ladies'

“They don’t say, 'oh, we’re glad you’re OK', they thrive on this kind of stuff.

“I’ve been on the media, I’ve hit everywhere. I haven’t read anything because to me it’s an accident. People aren’t very kind because you drive a fancy car. I’ve never actually experienced this kind of thing before because I think some of the Capetonians can be very nasty.”

Holt said she was co-owner of a trucking company with a national fleet. During the week she travels to Johannesburg for work and returns to her Hout Bay home on weekends.

She said her experience on Tuesday had taught her that people from Johannesburg are friendlier than people from Cape Town.

“I have noticed that the Capetonians are very different to the [Gauteng] people, and they don’t like the sun to shine over anybody’s head and especially if it’s a woman who’s been successful, and that’s their prerogative,” she said.

“I’ve always been kind to everybody, I always help and do a lot of charity for people I don’t even know and this is just one of those things where you’ve got to keep your head high and move forward.

“That’s why you haven’t seen any reaction in the media from me, because I don’t want to go there.

“I do a lot of shopping in Constantia, and the Constantia ladies, they’re all like that. They drive around in their husbands’ cars and they don’t like women to have nice cars and things, that’s what it is.”

The car, she said, is her “toy” which she bought for her own enjoyment in 2018.

And though she knows much of the resentment she gets is as a result of the number plate, she doesn’t regret choosing it.

“It was my toy, and it was just a funny joke when I put that number plate on because it was just the fastest car that Jaguar had ever made, and that is the reason,” she said.