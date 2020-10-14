IN PICTURES | Hopes and prayers as Senekal sits on the edge

“People say that a war is going to start in Senekal, but I'm here to tell you today that revival is going to start in Senekal.”

These were the words of local pastor Hendrik de Beer at a mass prayer meeting in the small Free State farming town on Thursday.

The prayer meeting is sandwiched between two high-profile court appearances: that of a local businessman who faces charges linked to public violence, and that of two men accused of a farm killing.

A large group of congregants and community members gathered at the Senekal showgrounds on Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting was opened with prayer and followed by scripture reading and a message from De Beer. After the meeting, those in attendance were asked to pray for 10 minutes.