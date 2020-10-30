Bentley & Maserati shipped illegally to Malawi: state in Shepherd Bushiri bail bid
30 October 2020 - 15:22
During the bail application by self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary on Friday, the state argued the couple are a flight risk.
Meanwhile, outside the Pretoria magistrate's court, Bushiri's supporters and members of his Enlightened Christian Gathering church gathered on Francis Baard Street...
