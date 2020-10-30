South Africa

Bentley & Maserati shipped illegally to Malawi: state in Shepherd Bushiri bail bid

30 October 2020 - 15:22

During the bail application by self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary on Friday, the state argued the couple are a flight risk.

Meanwhile, outside the Pretoria magistrate's court, Bushiri's supporters and members of his Enlightened Christian Gathering church gathered on Francis Baard Street...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Leaked NPA doc links Kelly Khumalo to suspect in Senzo Meyiwa murder South Africa
  2. WATCH | Tow truck driver killed after pursuing CIT heist robbers - reports South Africa
  3. Duduzane Zuma no longer has business ties with Gupta family South Africa
  4. Zindzi Mandela 'confirmed Malema could enter Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's ... South Africa
  5. EFF's Malema and Ndlozi's 'token of ubuntu' rejected: Lawyer in Winnie funeral ... South Africa

Latest Videos

US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...
X