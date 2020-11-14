South Africa

WATCH | Bakkie plunges off N3 and lands on taxi in Durban city centre

14 November 2020 - 14:19 By TimesLIVE
The taxi crushed by a bakkie that plunged off the N3 in Durban city centre on November 14 2020.
Image: Garrith Jamieson

A bakkie entering the Durban city centre plunged off an elevated section of the N3 and landed upside down on a taxi loading passengers on Saturday afternoon.

Rescue Care Paramedics MD Garrith Jamieson said at least one person was killed and others seriously injured in the “horrific” incident in Pine Street, near Cathedral Corner.

The bakkie that plunged off the N3 in Durban city centre on November 14 2020, crushing a taxi before bouncing off and landing on its roof.
Image: Garrith Jamieson

A video of the incident, time-stamped 1.17pm and supplied by Jamieson, showed debris falling on the taxi rank before the Toyota Hilux followed it, turning in midair and landing on the taxi.

The bakkie that crushed a taxi when it plunged off the N3 in Durban city centre on November 14 2020.
Image: Garrith Jamieson
Spectators line the N3 and the Pine Street taxi rank where a falling bakkie killed at least one person on November 14 2020.
Image: Garrith Jamieson

As the bakkie bounced off the taxi and landed on its roof alongside it, bystanders could be seen fleeing the scene.

TimesLIVE

