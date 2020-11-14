WATCH | Bakkie plunges off N3 and lands on taxi in Durban city centre
A bakkie entering the Durban city centre plunged off an elevated section of the N3 and landed upside down on a taxi loading passengers on Saturday afternoon.
A bakkie plunges off the N3 into a taxi at a rank in Pine Street, Durban, on November 14 2020. Video supplied by Garrith Jamieson. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/0WOI39h096— David Chambers (@daveincapetown) November 14, 2020
Rescue Care Paramedics MD Garrith Jamieson said at least one person was killed and others seriously injured in the “horrific” incident in Pine Street, near Cathedral Corner.
A video of the incident, time-stamped 1.17pm and supplied by Jamieson, showed debris falling on the taxi rank before the Toyota Hilux followed it, turning in midair and landing on the taxi.
As the bakkie bounced off the taxi and landed on its roof alongside it, bystanders could be seen fleeing the scene.
TimesLIVE