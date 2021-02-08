Three suspected blue light hijackers arrested

Three suspected blue light hijackers were arrested in Tembisa at the weekend, Gauteng police said on Monday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the three suspects aged between 30 and 40 were wanted for business robberies, blue light truck hijackings and robberies on the R21 freeway.

Peters said one suspect has been linked to serious and violent crimes including murder cases and armed robberies committed between 2017 and 2020 in Brakpan, Kwa-Thema and Tsakane for which he was arrested but absconded bail.

The Ekurhuleni district task team together with the tactical response team and flying squad nabbed the trio during an operation at different addresses in Tembisa on Friday.

Peters said during the arrests the team recovered two firearms, live ammunition and police uniform and items.

Peters said both firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to check for possible links to previous serious and violent crimes.

A white Volkswagen Polo was also seized at one of the addresses for further investigation to establish whether the vehicle could have been used during the commission of hijackings and robberies, Peters said.

The three suspects are expected to appear in the Tembisa magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges including possession of illegal firearms, live ammunition and police uniforms.

Peters said investigations continue towards linking them to more crimes.

TimesLIVE