South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

What side effects can I expect from the Covid-19 vaccine?

13 July 2021 - 07:50
According to the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19 vaccines, most people who receive the jab will not experience any side effects.
According to the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19 vaccines, most people who receive the jab will not experience any side effects.
Image: 123RF/ssilver

As the Covid-19 vaccine programme continues to roll out across the country, some people are worried about the possible side effects of the jab.

To date, over 4m people have at least received a single shot of vaccine, and over 1m people have been fully vaccinated. 

According to the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19 vaccines, most people who receive the jab will not experience any side effects. 

Some people may experience tenderness or a rash at the injection site. 

Occasionally, for a day or two and rarely longer, some may experience headaches, feeling out of sorts, muscle pain or even a slight fever, which could be controlled with something like paracetamol. 

However, if you are concerned about any adverse event you should report it to a health facility, where you will receive treatment.

The MAC warned that recipients should watch out for symptoms of thrombocytopenia (a low number of platelets in the blood) or thrombotic complications (when a blood clot forms in a vein deep inside your body), which include:

  • unremitting, severe headache, occurring during this time frame
  • focal neurologic symptoms such as weakness in legs, blurred vision and new onset seizures
  • new onset, persistent and unexplained abdominal pain
  • chest pain, shortness of breath and/or leg pains

The MAC said all serious adverse events reported to the Department of Health will be shared with the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) and will be presented to the National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee (Nisec) for causality assessment.

I saw it on TikTok — does swinging your arm stop the pain after getting a Covid-19 vaccine jab?

Swinging your arm increases blood flow and may make you feel like it's reducing the pain, says Johannesburg-based general practitioner, Dr Hillary ...
News
2 weeks ago

“Alternatively, SA is using the 'MedSafety' App which health workers are encouraged to use to report adverse events rather than using paper-based reporting. This data is shared with Sahpra and the department,” the MAC said. 

According to the UK's National Health Service, recipients may experience mild side effects that may not last longer than a week.

The side effects include; 

  • a sore arm from the injection
  • feeling tired
  • a headache
  • feeling achy
  • feeling or being sick

“You may also get a high temperature or feel hot or shivery one or two days after your vaccination. You can take painkillers if you need to,” said the service. 

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is secondary Covid-19 contact, and do I need to isolate?

It can be really scary when someone you know gets Covid-19, but do you need to isolate if your friend's brother gets the virus?
News
1 day ago

Does steaming really help fight Covid-19?

Does steaming really work or is it all in your head?
News
4 days ago

What if I have run out of sick leave and I get Covid-19?

An employee who presents with Covid-19 related symptoms must be excluded from the workplace and is entitled to paid sick leave.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Shots fired online, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla takes aim at president as Free Zuma ... South Africa
  2. 'He will have special meals brought in for him': Inside Zuma's stay at 'Hotel ... News
  3. Hluhluwe Game Reserve's fence has not been pulled down by protesters South Africa
  4. 'I'll go with you, my child': How 'hero' top cop convinced Zuma to comply News
  5. Apology to former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko News

Latest Videos

FROM THE GROUND: Police sweep shopping mall in Alexandra, arrest looters amid ...
Ramaphosa addresses violent looting in SA and calls for calm