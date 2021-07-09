Does steaming really help fight Covid-19?

Summary: Steaming is good to relieve Covid-19 symptoms but does not cure or prevent the virus. Inhaling steam can be dangerous, so extreme caution is advised.

Ask around and no doubt someone will tell you that steaming will help you avoid and/or treat Covid-19. But is it true?

Inhaling steam can help open nasal passages and ease a stuffy nose, but experts are still divided on just how effective it is as a home remedy and warned about the possible dangers it brings.

Dr Marlin McKay, who runs his own medical practice in Roodepoort, told TimesLIVE he recommends steaming in conjunction with other medicines and treatment.

“Steaming is very effective, amazingly. I have never been a supporter of it, but, having had Covid-19 and steamed three times a day, I found it a simple, cheap and effective tool for minimising symptoms and easing congestion. You sleep better and feel better

“It has become one of my favourite tools to manage Covid-19,” he said.