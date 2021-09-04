South Africa

COVID-19 WRAP | SA records 8,411 cases in 24 hours

04 September 2021 - 08:30 By TimesLIVE
September 4 2021 - 19:30

SA recorded 8,411 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the health statement released by the Department of Health on Saturday evening, bringing the national cumulative number of cases to 2,814,014.

The country recorded 182 daily deaths, with the total national death toll standing at 83,343 deaths. 

The number of vaccines administed since the start of the vaccine rollout is 13,430,600.

September 4 2021 - 08:30

'Most Covid-19 patients get mild or moderate symptoms and won't need supplemental oxygen': WHO

