COVID-19 WRAP | SA records 8,411 cases in 24 hours
September 4 2021 - 19:30
SA recorded 8,411 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the health statement released by the Department of Health on Saturday evening, bringing the national cumulative number of cases to 2,814,014.
The country recorded 182 daily deaths, with the total national death toll standing at 83,343 deaths.
The number of vaccines administed since the start of the vaccine rollout is 13,430,600.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 814 014 with 8 411 new cases reported. Today 182 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 83 343 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 586 646 with a recovery rate of 91,9% pic.twitter.com/b9IWiYKU1j— Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 4, 2021
September 4 2021 - 08:30
'Most Covid-19 patients get mild or moderate symptoms and won't need supplemental oxygen': WHO
Most patients with #COVID19 will only get mild or moderate disease & will not need supplemental oxygen.— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) September 3, 2021
It is important for them to be isolated from others, whether in a health facility or at home, but their symptoms can be managed with over-the-counter medicines like paracetamol pic.twitter.com/BE9tp9PuME