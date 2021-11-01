‘Don’t ignore those warm-ups — they can save you from running injuries’

Inexperienced runners are considered to be at greater risk of running-related injuries due to their lack of skills in assessing training intensity and errors.

A new study suggests that investing time in simple exercise techniques, such as a warm-up routine, adjusting exercise volume and responding to body signals, may stifle the risk of injuries.

Using a new online intervention “Runfitcheck” developed to stimulate injury-preventive behaviour among novice runners, researchers from the University of Pretoria and Dutch researchers found those in the online intervention group had searched more often for information about the warm-up routine and strength exercise.

This behaviour has been associated with fewer injuries compared with those who performed their running activities as usual. History of a previous injury in the past 12 months was also found to be the main risk factor for running injuries.

After five months of enrolments, participants in the 2017 study reported what they had done regarding injury-preventive behaviour using a personalised training schedule. Not only did the intervention group engage more often in warm-up routines before running, they also added strength exercises to their warm-up routine. The intervention group also performed more running technique exercises compared to the control group.

About 56% in the intervention group had searched for warm-up routines versus 45% in the control group, and 49% had added more strength exercises compared to 38% in the control group. About 59% performed strength exercises compared with 52% who did not use Runfitcheck.