Athletics

SA's sprinter pipeline flows on

Coach Paul Gorries knows that only a fraction of SA's world under-20 medallists have ascended podiums at senior level, but he's confident sprinter Benjamin Richardson will fly in years to come.



Tuks matric pupil Richardson anchored the men's 4x100m relay team to gold in an age-group world record at the world junior championships in Nairobi last weekend to add to his 100m silver...