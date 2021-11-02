South Africa

Load-shedding is back: Eskom to implement stage 2 rotational power cuts from 4pm

02 November 2021 - 15:04
Eskom is implementing rotational stage 2 load-shedding until Wednesday morning.
Eskom is implementing rotational stage 2 load-shedding until Wednesday morning.
Image: 123RF/Choneschones

Eskom has announced it will implement stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday.

This was due to a generation unit at Kusile power station tripping and adding to existing supply constraints, the power utility said.

Eskom said a unit each at Matimba and Arnot power stations failed to return to service as anticipated.

“These constraints are expected to persist for the rest of the week, which may require load-shedding to be extended. We are using emergency generation reserves extensively to supplement supply,” Eskom said.

Eskom said total breakdowns now amount to 17,933MW while planned maintenance is 3,451MW of capacity.

TimesLIVE

LISTEN | Possible load-shedding at short notice as power system is ‘severely constrained’

Eskom says load-shedding may be implemented at short notice should further breakdowns in generation occur.
News
5 hours ago

Eskom says system is under ‘severe pressure’, urges South Africans to use power sparingly

South Africans experienced various stages of load-shedding last week due to a constrained power system.
News
6 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mogoeng Mogoeng urged to run for president in 2024 Politics
  2. ‘You were in London but claim to be a revolutionary?’ — Mboweni’s throwback ... South Africa
  3. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  4. Big petrol increases from Wednesday set to hit South Africans even harder South Africa
  5. John Steenhuisen shrugs off post-election leadership challenge Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa, Zuma, Malema, Mashaba and De Lille vote in #LGE2021
Rainy Cape Town didn’t stop these voters from making their mark in #LGE2021