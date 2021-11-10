South Africa

Police still on the hunt for KZN church minister’s killer

10 November 2021 - 11:40
Werner de Jager with his wife, Liezel, whose body he found in the yard of their home in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban.
Image: via Facebook

Nearly a month after KwaZulu-Natal church minister Liezel de Jager was strangled outside her home, the police are yet to find the person responsible for her death.

De Jager was found dead by her husband Werner in the yard of their home in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, close to the NG Kerk Suidkus where she preached.

The 38-year-old mother of two girls was found with cuts and strangulation marks on her throat. None of her possessions had been taken. It is understood the children were inside the house when she was attacked.

Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele told TimesLIVE on Wednesday the “matter is still under investigation”.

She did not indicate whether a suspect had been identified or provide details about the condition of Werner, who went missing a few days after her death and was later found in a “serious condition” on a south coast sugar plantation by a farmer.

A source with knowledge of the incident said at the time Werner appeared distressed and disoriented. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. He was reported to be in a stable condition.

No foul play is suspected in connection with his medical condition.

The Sunday Times recently reported that another source with knowledge of the incident confirmed Werner called his alarm company to report that his wife had been attacked.

An hour earlier he had cancelled a panic alarm to a local security company, saying it was activated by accident.

De Jager had just returned home from an early morning jog.

TimesLIVE was unable to establish the husband's medical status.

TimesLIVE

