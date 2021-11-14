COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Last day for health department to reach target of vaccinating half a million people
14 November 2021 - 05:30
November 13 2021 - 19:33
Last day for health department to reach target of vaccinating half a million people as Vooma weekend ends
Today at the Bloed Mall in Pretoria CBD. People came in numbers to get #vaccinated #VoomaVaccinationWeekend #VaccinateToSaveSouthAfrica #IChooseVaccination #VaccinesSaveLives pic.twitter.com/MdXkD0LSd8— Department of Health (@HealthZA) November 13, 2021