South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Last day for health department to reach target of vaccinating half a million people

14 November 2021 - 05:30 By TimesLIVE
A person carries a crucifix and a sign depicting American businessman Bill Gates at a demonstration against coronavirus disease vaccinations, in Milan, Italy, on November 13, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

November 13 2021 - 19:33

Last day for health department to reach target of vaccinating half a million people as Vooma weekend ends

