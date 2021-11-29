‘Panic-driven decisions must end’: Madonsela slams reports calling Omicron ‘SA variant’

The new variant was first detected in the country using samples taken between November 14 and 16.

Health minister Joe Phaahla said he believes the variant was behind an exponential daily increase in Covid-19 cases across the country in recent days.

“We were hopeful we might have a longer break in between waves, possibly that it would hold off to late December or even January,” said Phaahla.

Prof Adrian Puren, National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) acting executive director, said detected cases and the percentage of people testing positive were “increasing quickly” in Gauteng, North West and Limpopo.

“It is not surprising a new variant has been detected in SA,” said Puren.

“Although the data is limited, our experts are working overtime with all the established surveillance systems to understand the new variant and what the potential implications could be. Developments are occurring at a rapid pace and the public has our assurance we will keep them up to date.”