COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Provinces scramble for mobile classrooms as rotational teaching ends
February 08 2022 - 06:40
Members of US Congress hold moment of silence for 900,000 US Covid deaths
Democratic leaders in the US Congress plan a moment of silence on Monday to commemorate the 900,000 American lives lost to the Covid-19 pandemic.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will gather on the steps of the US Capitol building at 7 p.m. ET (0000 GMT), joined by congressional leadership and a bipartisan group of legislators, according to Pelosi's office.
The United States reached the milestone of 900,000 deaths from Covid-19 on Friday, according to data collected by Reuters, totaling 906,017 deaths as of Monday.
The figure marks an increase of more than 100,000 US Covid-19 fatalities since December 12, coinciding with a surge of infections and hospitalizations driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus.
Reuters
February 08 2022 - 06:10
‘I have never washed so many corpses in one day. We were exhausted’
Eda Elal has prepared corpses for burial in accordance with Islamic rituals for nearly half her life, but says her job as a “ghassal” in Turkey has never been harder than when bodies and illness overwhelmed her during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Elal, 36, said a sense of spiritual duty helped her continue to carry out the common end-of-life ritual despite exhaustion and fear, especially when she fell ill with Covid-19 last year.
According to the ritual, ghassals pray while washing the body, before placing it in a white shroud ahead of burial. Corpses arrive from hospitals or homes to a washing cabin called a “ghassilhane”, where men wash male bodies and women wash female bodies.
February 08 2022 - 06:00
Provinces scramble for mobile classrooms as rotational teaching ends
Most pupils returned to full-time daily attendance on Monday, but some provinces were still scrambling to procure mobile classrooms to ease overcrowding.
This follows the green light given by cabinet recently for all schools to end controversial rotational schooling.
Many so-called quintile 1 to 3 schools (the poorest) have been conducting rotational learning since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, forcing pupils to attend class two or or three times a week, or even in alternate weeks.
Barney Mthembu, head of the education department in KwaZulu-Natal, said they had ordered 244 mobile classrooms after identifying schools that needed them.
“Manufacturers have a backlog because many schools need mobile classrooms, but we have already provided 190 and the balance are being manufactured,” he said.
#COVID19 UPDATE: 16,067 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 1,228 new cases, representing a 7.6% positivity rate. 8 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported in the last 24-48hrs, total fatalities amount to 96,021 to date. See more here: https://t.co/FKB44EFjEa pic.twitter.com/S3LmFaIse6— NICD (@nicd_sa) February 7, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.