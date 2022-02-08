COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Provinces scramble for mobile classrooms as rotational teaching ends

February 08 2022 - 06:40

Members of US Congress hold moment of silence for 900,000 US Covid deaths

Democratic leaders in the US Congress plan a moment of silence on Monday to commemorate the 900,000 American lives lost to the Covid-19 pandemic.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will gather on the steps of the US Capitol building at 7 p.m. ET (0000 GMT), joined by congressional leadership and a bipartisan group of legislators, according to Pelosi's office.

The United States reached the milestone of 900,000 deaths from Covid-19 on Friday, according to data collected by Reuters, totaling 906,017 deaths as of Monday.

The figure marks an increase of more than 100,000 US Covid-19 fatalities since December 12, coinciding with a surge of infections and hospitalizations driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus.

Reuters