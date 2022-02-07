South Africa

Gwede Mantashe to decide fate of nuclear activist on regulator board

08 February 2022 - 07:19 By Antony Sguazzin
Energy minister Gwede Mantashe has undertaken to decide whether to fire a community representative from the board of the National Nuclear Regulator by February 15, heading off a court appearance that had been scheduled for Tuesday.
Image: Bloomberg

Mantashe on January 18 suspended Peter Becker, who in addition to serving on the nuclear regulator’s board is a spokesperson for the Koeberg Alert Alliance, which is opposing plans that would see the life of Africa’s only atomic power plant extended by two decades. Mantashe later said the regulator cannot have opponents of nuclear power on its board. He was sued by Becker. 

“The NNR as the second respondent have provided an assurance that all board and subcommittee meetings will be suspended,” the activist and his lawyers said in a statement on Monday. “No decisions will be taken by the board or any subcommittee until the minister has made a decision on whether to discharge Becker.”

The court case highlights the difficulties Eskom is facing in its fight to keep its Koeberg nuclear plant in Cape Town operating until 2044.

Mantashe, a former coal mining unionist and chair of the ANC, has emerged as a vocal supporter of the nuclear industry, while drawing criticism from environmental activists. 

