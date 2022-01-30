Eskom refuses to nuke plan to revamp Koeberg despite growing opposition

Power entity spurns renewable sources opting to go ahead with refurbishments that will deprive the grid of 920MW

Eskom is forging ahead with plans to extend the lifespan of its ageing Koeberg nuclear power plant, despite opposition from energy analysts who say the R20bn earmarked for the work could be better spent on constructing renewable energy facilities.



Koeberg’s unit two was taken offline in January for scheduled maintenance and refuelling...