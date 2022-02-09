South Africa

Makate: Fight with Vodacom emotionally draining, taxing

The Pretoria high court ordered the mobile company to make a fresh determination on a payment due to the ‘Please Call Me’ inventor

Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
09 February 2022 - 11:50

“Please Call Me” (PCM) inventor Nkosana Makate says his David vs Goliath legal battle with mobile giant Vodacom has been emotionally draining and taxing on his family.

Makate, who hailed his latest victory in the courts as “significant and nearer to the finish”, has waged a 21-year legal battle to seek compensation for his idea...

