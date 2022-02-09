South Africa

POLL | Should Dali Mpofu be disciplined for his conduct during the JSC chief justice interviews?

09 February 2022 - 13:42
Advocate Dali Mpofu has been accused of being sexist, offensive, unprofessional and lacking in decorum. File photo.
Advocate Dali Mpofu has been accused of being sexist, offensive, unprofessional and lacking in decorum. File photo.
Image: Deaan Vivier

Criticism against advocate Dali Mpofu continues to mount as South Africans weigh in on whether he should be disciplined for his conduct during the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews last week. 

Mpofu’s professionalism has been called into question after the interviews of two chief justice candidates, Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judge president Mandisa Maya and Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo.

Mpofu asked Mlambo to clarify rumours of sexual harassment allegations against him, which Mlambo denied and dismissed as a smear campaign against his candidature. 

Mpofu was criticised for asking the question without providing any evidence to support it. 

The questions were eventually disallowed and ruled as expunged from the record by JSC chair and SCA deputy president Xola Petse.

Mpofu was also accused of protecting Maya, who the JSC later recommended for the chief justice position, at the expense of other candidates.

Accusations of sexism were also brought up against Mpofu, who said during the interview he had spent a night with Maya before he later clarified it was during a study session.

Further analyses of Mpofu’s conduct during the interview led to the Pretoria Society of Advocates writing to the General Council of the Bar (GCB) calling for Mpofu’s removal from the JSC.

It said Mlambo should have been alerted before about the allegations of sexual harassment, but instead the interview process had been reduced to “character assassination”. 

The GCB said EFF leader Malema and Mpofu’s questioning created the impression they were using the JSC as a platform for political ends.

READ MORE:

20 advocates defend Dali Mpofu against ‘nincompoop and scoundrel insults’

Twenty advocates have come out in defence of Dali Mpofu in response to an opinion piece by Media24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson which referred to ...
News
22 hours ago

Calls grow for Dali Mpofu to be removed from Judicial Service Commission

“To say that the process followed and the treatment of certain nominees, including acting chief justice [Raymond] Zondo and judge president Mlambo, ...
News
17 hours ago

‘Criticism is fine but hurling insults is unwelcome’: Dali Mpofu hits back at JSC interviews backlash

The Pretoria Society of Advocates wrote to the General Council of the Bar (GCB) calling for Mpofu’s removal over his conduct at the JSC chief justice ...
News
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'It’s weak!’ - Fana Mokoena defends Bongani Bingwa as petition against radio ... South Africa
  2. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics
  3. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on JSC chief justice recommendation South Africa
  4. Julius Malema takes aim at ‘apartheid judges’ South Africa
  5. No, the R350 grant won’t be increased to R700 - Sassa clears the air South Africa

Latest Videos

Sona 2022: Parliament prepares for limited ceremony
'They are wasting our time!': EFF back in court over 'Kill the Boer' song