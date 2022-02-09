POLL | Should Dali Mpofu be disciplined for his conduct during the JSC chief justice interviews?

Criticism against advocate Dali Mpofu continues to mount as South Africans weigh in on whether he should be disciplined for his conduct during the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews last week.

Mpofu’s professionalism has been called into question after the interviews of two chief justice candidates, Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judge president Mandisa Maya and Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo.

Mpofu asked Mlambo to clarify rumours of sexual harassment allegations against him, which Mlambo denied and dismissed as a smear campaign against his candidature.

Mpofu was criticised for asking the question without providing any evidence to support it.